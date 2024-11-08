Sony PS5 Pro won't launch in India: Here's why
In a disappointing move, Sony has announced that its latest gaming console, the PS5 Pro, won't be launched in India. The company unveiled its most advanced console yet in September this year and launched it in select markets yesterday. However, Sony India has now confirmed that due to certain hardware components within the console, it won't be making its way to Indian shores.
Hardware compatibility issues behind Sony's decision
In a statement to Moneycontrol, Sony India explained the rationale behind its move. The company said, "PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed." This means hardware compatibility issues with local regulations are keeping the PS5 Pro from launching in certain markets, including India.
A significant upgrade over its predecessor
The PS5 Pro is a major upgrade over its predecessor. It features a GPU with 67% more compute units than the current PS5 model and 28% faster memory. These improvements enable up to 45% faster rendering, making your gaming experience a lot smoother. The console also brings new ray tracing technology that enhances dynamic light reflection and refraction, significantly improving visuals in supported games.
AI-based upscaling for enhanced visuals
The PS5 Pro comes with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-based upscaling feature. This cutting-edge technology employs machine learning (ML) to provide super-sharp image clarity and inject a ton of detail into in-game visuals. But, thanks to the aforementioned hardware compatibility issues, Indian gamers won't be able to enjoy these advanced features on the new console.