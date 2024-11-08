Summarize Simplifying... In short Sony's PS5 Pro, a major upgrade with 67% more compute units, 28% faster memory, and AI-based upscaling for sharper visuals, won't be launching in India.

The reason is the country's lack of approval for the 6GHz wireless band used in the console, causing hardware compatibility issues.

The reason is the country's lack of approval for the 6GHz wireless band used in the console, causing hardware compatibility issues.

Unfortunately, this means Indian gamers will miss out on the console's advanced features.

PS5 Pro was unveiled in September

Sony PS5 Pro won't launch in India: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 02:37 pm Nov 08, 202402:37 pm

What's the story In a disappointing move, Sony has announced that its latest gaming console, the PS5 Pro, won't be launched in India. The company unveiled its most advanced console yet in September this year and launched it in select markets yesterday. However, Sony India has now confirmed that due to certain hardware components within the console, it won't be making its way to Indian shores.

Compatibility concerns

Hardware compatibility issues behind Sony's decision

In a statement to Moneycontrol, Sony India explained the rationale behind its move. The company said, "PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed." This means hardware compatibility issues with local regulations are keeping the PS5 Pro from launching in certain markets, including India.

Advanced features

A significant upgrade over its predecessor

The PS5 Pro is a major upgrade over its predecessor. It features a GPU with 67% more compute units than the current PS5 model and 28% faster memory. These improvements enable up to 45% faster rendering, making your gaming experience a lot smoother. The console also brings new ray tracing technology that enhances dynamic light reflection and refraction, significantly improving visuals in supported games.

AI integration

AI-based upscaling for enhanced visuals

The PS5 Pro comes with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-based upscaling feature. This cutting-edge technology employs machine learning (ML) to provide super-sharp image clarity and inject a ton of detail into in-game visuals. But, thanks to the aforementioned hardware compatibility issues, Indian gamers won't be able to enjoy these advanced features on the new console.