Sony PS5 Pro launched globally, India release still awaited
Sony has launched the PlayStation 5 Pro, an upgraded variant of its highly popular PS5 gaming console, in select markets. The PS5 Pro is now available at $699.99 (roughly ₹58,750) in the US. It is priced at £699.99 in the UK, €799.99 in EU, and ¥119,980 in Japan. Sony has yet to reveal a release date for the PS5 Pro in India.
Design and color options
The PS5 Pro's design is similar to that of the standard PS5 model. However, it doesn't offer a disk drive out-of-the-box. You can buy an attachable disk drive and vertical stand at $79.9 and $29.99, respectively. The console comes in the standard dual-tone black and white color scheme or a gray color option as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.
Hardware upgrades and features
The PS5 Pro promises better frame rates and higher resolution than its predecessor. It packs the same AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU as the standard model but improved RDNA graphics with 16.7 teraflops of GPU compute performance. The console also features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, an extra 2GB of DDR5 RAM for system tasks, and a 2TB custom SSD — doubling the storage space offered by the standard PS5 model.
PS5 Pro packs AI upscaling technology
The PS5 Pro comes with Sony's new AI upscaling feature, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which employs machine learning (ML)-based technology for improved image quality. The console also supports advanced ray-tracing capabilities for more accurate and realistic lighting and reflections in games. Sony says over 50 games will get PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with more to follow — promising an upgraded gaming experience for users.