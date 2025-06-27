Adam Zampa to play in Vitality T20 Blast: Decoding stats

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been signed by Surrey to play their next four matches in the Vitality Blast. Zampa, who is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20I cricket, will join the team ahead of a double-header against Essex at Kia Oval on July 6. Zampa was last seen in the Indian Premier League 2025 season where his campaign was cut short in mid-April after he suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury. He had played the first two games of the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Career highlights Breaking down Zampa's T20 career stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has taken 363 wickets in T20 cricket from 298 matches at 21.72. He owns three five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/19. Notably, 117 of his T20 wickets have come for Australia in T20Is at 21. He has played 95 T20Is for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Zampa has the sixth-highest number of wickets in the Big Bash League. He owns 132 wickets at 23.77. In the IPL, Zampa has 31 wickets from 22 matches at 21.03.

Player's statement I can't wait to get going for Surrey, says Zampa Zampa expressed his excitement to play for Surrey and perform in front of the Kia Oval crowd. "I can't wait to get going for Surrey and to play in front of the Kia Oval crowd once again," Zampa told Surrey's website. "It's one of the great grounds in the world to play the game and I know how much playing for Surrey means to the lads so I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about."