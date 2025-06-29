Dissecting England's lowest totals vs India in Women's T20Is 

In a stunning display, the Indian women's cricket team thrashed England by 97 runs in the first match of their five-match T20I series. The match was held at Trent Bridge, where stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden T20I century to lead India to victory. Chasing a mammoth 211, England were folded for just 113. On this note, let's decode England's lowest totals against India in WT20Is.

#4 113/10 at Trent Bridge, 2025 Despite a strong start in the aforementioned Trent Bridge game, England crumbled under pressure and was bowled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with a valiant 66 but couldn't save her team from defeat. No other England batter could touch the 15-run mark. India's debutant spinner N Shree Charani was the star with the ball, taking four wickets. Her performance played a major role in England's batting collapse as India won by 97 runs.

#3 107/10 at Brabourne Stadium, 2018 India folded England for just 107 in the 2018 Brabourne WT20I. The visitors were going well at 59/1 while batting first before suffering a shock collapse. Following opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge's departure for 31, the rest of the England line-up fell like a pack of cards as the Brits could merely survive 18.5 overs. Anuja Patil claimed a three-fer as India later won the game by eight wickets.

#2 107/8 at Derby, 2006 England were restricted to 107/8 while batting first in the 2006 WT20I against India. After being reduced to 26/4, the hosts were rescued by a brief 52-run stand between Jenny Gunn (38) and Sarah Taylor (21). However, the lower-order batters could not step up. Notably, the Brits were dented by as many as five run-out dismissals. India eventually won the contest by eight wickets.