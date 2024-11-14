Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's airport visibility dropped to zero due to dense smog, causing flight diversions.

Delhi's AQI has soared to 'severe' 428

Delhi airport issues advisory as smog engulfs city

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:01 pm Nov 14, 202412:01 pm

What's the story The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has issued an advisory amid low visibility due to thick smog and rising air pollution. The airport is following "low visibility procedures" but assured that all flight operations remain normal. Passengers have been requested to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information. The advisory comes as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a 'severe' 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Flight disruptions

Zero visibility at Delhi airport leads to flight diversions

On Wednesday, visibility at the airport fell to zero amid dense fog, resulting in some flight diversions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "at 8:30am zero-metre visibility was recorded at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with the Runway Visual Range varying between 125 meters and 500 meters across different locations." However, the IMD has said increased wind activity could reduce pollutant levels and improve air quality to "very poor" category.

Pollution peak

Delhi's air quality reaches 'severe' category

The AQI in Delhi peaked this season on Thursday, with Anand Vihar recording 473 and IGI Airport (T3) 435. The Commission for Air Quality Management termed this an "episodic event" and did not implement Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This stage entails measures such as stopping in-person classes for primary schools and prohibiting construction activities.

Pollution sources

Vehicular emissions major contributor to Delhi's pollution

The CPCB also flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to pollution in Delhi, accounting for 13.3% of the total levels. PM2.5 and PM10 levels were also higher than last year. However, despite these conditions, the CAQM expects the concentration of pollutants to decrease due to stronger winds. The AQI is expected to return to the "very poor" category by Friday, offering some relief from the current 'severe' air quality conditions.

Health impact

Delhi residents report health issues due to pollution

Delhi has been battling severe air pollution since Diwali, with some industrial plants exempted from pollution control provisions. The city's AQI remained in the severe category for three days in January, with readings going up to 447. Residents have complained of health issues such as coughing and eye irritation due to the pollution. An AQI of 0-50 is "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus."