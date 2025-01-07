Controversial godman Asaram gets bail in 2013 rape case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has granted interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on medical grounds.
The bail, which is effective till March 31, comes with certain conditions laid down by Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal.
As part of these conditions, Asaram is barred from meeting his followers during this time and has to be escorted by police officers to the hospital for treatment.
Legal history
Asaram's convictions and legal battles
Asaram, whose real name is Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani, is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail in a 2013 rape case.
He was convicted in 2018 for raping a 16-year-old girl at his Jodhpur ashram.
In January 2023, he was also convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at an ashram near Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Two of his aides were handed 20-year sentences in the same case.
Health issues
Asaram's health concerns and ongoing incarceration
Asaram's legal team had requested interim bail on account of his serious medical ailments. He had been undergoing treatment in Pune and was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur for heart-related problems.
Although he was granted interim bail in the Jodhpur case, he continues to remain behind bars awaiting bail in another rape case.
The SC had earlier sought a report from the Gujarat government on Asaram's plea to suspend his life sentence, stressing it would only consider medical grounds.
Parole details
Previous parole and return to jail
Before his interim bail, Asaram was released on parole for 17 days from December 18 and returned to Jodhpur jail on January 1 as per the court's orders.
The apex court's decision comes after it issued a notice to the Gujarat government on November 22, 2024, on Asaram's plea for suspension of his life imprisonment sentence.
The High Court had ordered him back to jail by January 2 to avoid contempt of court charges.