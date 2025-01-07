India HMPV cases rise to 7, Health Minister reassures public
What's the story
India has reported seven cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a single day.
The latest cases were detected in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where two children aged seven and 14 tested positive for the virus.
They were diagnosed at a private hospital in the Ramdaspeth area after they showed symptoms like fever and cough.
Official statement
Health Minister reassures public amid rising HMPV cases
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has urged the public not to panic in light of the recent HMPV cases.
"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years," he said.
The Maharashtra Health Department is on high alert for a potential increase in cases and advises those with respiratory illnesses to take extra precautions.
Virus spread
HMPV transmission and vulnerable groups
HMPV is known to spread via respiratory droplets and can affect people of all ages. The virus sees increased transmission during winter and early spring months.
The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control are closely monitoring the situation, especially in light of recent reports of HMPV cases in China.
Global view
WHO and US CDC's stance on HMPV
Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan called HMPV "a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild," and urged people to take normal precautions like wearing masks and washing hands.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that while HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory diseases across all age groups, it is especially worrisome for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.
Health update
No HMPV-related deaths reported in India
Despite the surge in HMPV cases, no deaths have been reported in India due to the virus. The health systems and surveillance networks remain on their toes to respond quickly to any emerging health challenges.
Previous cases of HMPV in India include two infants in Bengaluru, a two-month-old boy from Ahmedabad, and two cases reported from Tamil Nadu.
None of these infants had a recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries.