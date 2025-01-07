Mahakumbh 2025 website attracts 3.3 million visitors from 183 countries
What's the story
The official website for Mahakumbh 2025, launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in October last year, has received over 3.3 million visitors from 183 countries across the world.
According to the data, users from a staggering number of 6,206 cities across the globe have accessed the portal since its inception.
India leads in traffic, followed by the United States, Britain, Canada and Germany.
Digital outreach
'Digital Mahakumbh': UP government's initiative for devotees
The Uttar Pradesh government has dubbed Mahakumbh 2025 as "Digital Mahakumbh," launching a number of online platforms to help devotees.
The website acts as a one-stop guide, detailing the event's traditions, spiritual significance, and related research studies.
It also lists major attractions and key bathing festivals while providing important guidelines on dos and don'ts during the event.
User-friendly guide
Website offers practical information for Mahakumbh visitors
Along with cultural insights, the Mahakumbh 2025 website provides practical information on travel and accommodation options for visitors.
It also features a media gallery and updates on new developments in Prayagraj.
"The official website provides detailed information about the mega fair," making it easy for pilgrims and tourists to access it, said Vijay Kiran Chauhan, District Magistrate of Mahakumbh Nagar.
Rising engagement
Significant increase in website traffic as event approaches
The technical team handling the Mahakumbh 2025 website noted that the traffic has surged since its launch, with lakhs of users visiting it daily as the event nears.
Not only have the visitors accessed the portal, but they have also spent a lot of time on the content available on the portal.
This digital initiative will enrich devotees' experiences while keeping Mahakumbh's cultural and spiritual heritage intact.