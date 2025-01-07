What's the story

The official website for Mahakumbh 2025, launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in October last year, has received over 3.3 million visitors from 183 countries across the world.

According to the data, users from a staggering number of 6,206 cities across the globe have accessed the portal since its inception.

India leads in traffic, followed by the United States, Britain, Canada and Germany.