Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9. MoS Defence Sanjay Seth is expected to represent the country at the event.

This comes amid rising India-Pakistan tensions after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was initially invited by Russia to the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.