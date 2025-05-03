Rajnath Singh likely to skip Russia's Victory Day parade
What's the story
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia's Victory Day parade on May 9. MoS Defence Sanjay Seth is expected to represent the country at the event.
This comes amid rising India-Pakistan tensions after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was initially invited by Russia to the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Change
Shift in representation for Russia's Victory Day parade
Earlier, it was decided that Singh would be representing India at the event. However, recent developments have led to a change in plans, with Seth now set to lead the delegation.
This comes as Moscow has invited leaders from several friendly nations for this year's parade.
The Victory Day Parade is a major event on Russia's political and military calendar.