Manipur observes shutdown marking 2 years of ethnic conflict
What's the story
Manipur is observing a shutdown today, marking two years of ethnic conflict.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of the Meitei community, has demanded a complete halt of activities in the valley districts.
The Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students Organization (KSO), both Kuki bodies, have also announced a shutdown in the hill districts.
Disruption
Shutdown impacts daily life
The shutdown has severely affected daily life across Manipur, with markets remaining closed, public transport suspended, and private offices and establishments shuttered across the state.
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have also been shut down.
However, a few private vehicles were seen on the roads earlier in the morning.
Security
Security measures in place during shutdown
Security forces have also been deployed at key areas across Manipur following the shutdown.
According to officials, the move is intended to restrict any unrest amid this time of heightened tension.
In the two years, over 250 people have died in the ethnic violence, while over 60,000 have been displaced.
Convention
COCOMI to hold public meeting
COCOMI announced a 'Manipur Peoples' Convention' at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.
The committee has encouraged citizens to come out in large numbers for this public meeting.
The convention is likely intended to promote unity and solidarity of the Meitei community as they observe two years since the start of ethnic violence that has left a deep impact on their lives.
Tribute
Candlelight march to honor victims
A candlelight march will be held this evening in Imphal, in memory of those killed in the ethnic violence.
Of the dead, at least 67 were identified as Meitieis, while at least 98 were Kuki-Zos as of November 2024.
Unidentified bodies were also there, as well as casualties among the security forces.
Commemoration
Kuki community observes 'Day of Separation'
The Kuki community, especially those in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, is observing a 'Day of Separation.' This commemoration is part of their demand for a separate territory.
Two significant events are planned today: at the 'Wall of Remembrance' in Churachandpur town at 11am, honoring victims from the ethnic violence; and at Sehken Burial site from 2pm, where some were laid to rest.