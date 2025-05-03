What's the story

Manipur is observing a shutdown today, marking two years of ethnic conflict.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of the Meitei community, has demanded a complete halt of activities in the valley districts.

The Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students Organization (KSO), both Kuki bodies, have also announced a shutdown in the hill districts.