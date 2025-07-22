Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' sets world premiere; Bobby Deol's look out

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap 's latest directorial venture, Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), is set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival will run from September 4-14, 2025. The film stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles and is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. This is the first official announcement of the project, with both its title and star cast revealed.

Festival selection Major achievement for Indian cinema Bandar will be screened as part of TIFF's Special Presentations program, which showcases contemporary cinema from around the world. The selection is a major achievement for Indian cinema at one of the most prestigious film festivals globally. Kashyap, known for cult classics such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and Ugly, is expected to bring his raw storytelling style to this new project.

Social media buzz First look poster out! The makers of Bandar also shared the first look of Deol from the film on social media, announcing its official selection at TIFF. The post read, "The Story that should not have been told... But is the Official Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired from True Events is Premiering at #tiff50." The poster has since garnered a lot of applause from industry colleagues and fans. Deol's brother-actor, Sunny Deol, led the praise online.