Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as vice president? Unanswered questions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar 's sudden resignation has left many questions unanswered. The Vice President's Office announced the decision late on Monday after the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. His term was supposed to end on August 10, 2027. Opposition leaders have expressed shock at the unexpected move, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye."

Resignation theories Dhankhar may have been upset over impeachment letter Dhankhar's unexpected resignation has sparked several theories about possible rifts with the Centre. A CNN-News18 report suggested that he may have been upset over a letter signed by over 50 MPs demanding the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The letter was acknowledged by Dhankhar, who directed the Secretary-General to take action on it. This could have caused friction between him and the government.

Meeting absence Absence of ministers at BAC meeting India Today reported that Dhankhar may have been annoyed by the absence of key ministers at a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday evening. The meeting was held just hours before his surprise resignation. Union Minister L Murugan represented the government at the meeting, which took place at 4:30pm. Ramesh noted that something serious had happened between 1:00pm and 4:30pm to explain Nadda and Rijiju's deliberate absence.