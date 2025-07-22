Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as vice president? Unanswered questions
What's the story
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation has left many questions unanswered. The Vice President's Office announced the decision late on Monday after the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. His term was supposed to end on August 10, 2027. Opposition leaders have expressed shock at the unexpected move, with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh saying there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye."
Resignation theories
Dhankhar may have been upset over impeachment letter
Dhankhar's unexpected resignation has sparked several theories about possible rifts with the Centre. A CNN-News18 report suggested that he may have been upset over a letter signed by over 50 MPs demanding the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The letter was acknowledged by Dhankhar, who directed the Secretary-General to take action on it. This could have caused friction between him and the government.
Meeting absence
Absence of ministers at BAC meeting
India Today reported that Dhankhar may have been annoyed by the absence of key ministers at a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday evening. The meeting was held just hours before his surprise resignation. Union Minister L Murugan represented the government at the meeting, which took place at 4:30pm. Ramesh noted that something serious had happened between 1:00pm and 4:30pm to explain Nadda and Rijiju's deliberate absence.
Political relations
Dhankhar's growing proximity to opposition leaders
Conversely, BJP sources told News18 that Dhankhar's resignation may have been in the making for some time, citing his growing proximity to opposition leaders. His recent meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal could be examples of this. However, BJP leaders remain tight-lipped on the matter officially. Dhankhar's resignation has been accepted with immediate effect and he is not likely to attend Tuesday's Rajya Sabha session.