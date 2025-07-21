Soni Razdan's 'Difficult Daughters' chosen for Busan's Asian Project Market

The film is part of a lineup that includes several other interesting projects. The Last Of Them Plagues, produced by Kani Kusruti and Payal Kapadia, has also been chosen. Indian director Pradip Kurbah's Moon and Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar's LGBTQ+-themed film The Magical Men, as well as seven Korean projects, have also been selected. The event will take place from September 20 to September 23.

Upcoming films

Alia to star in YRF's 'Alpha' next

Apart from producing Difficult Daughters, Alia is also busy with her next film Alpha. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, will see her as a super agent alongside Sharvari. It is set to release on Christmas 2025. Alpha will be the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films's spy universe, which started with the Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also has Love & War in the pipeline.