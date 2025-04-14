What's the story

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against United Kingdom Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, the niece of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant on Sunday over allegations of illicit land acquisition during Hasina's tenure.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh brought forth the charges, which have sought to label Siddiq a fugitive.