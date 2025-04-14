Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Sheikh Hasina's niece
What's the story
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against United Kingdom Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, the niece of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant on Sunday over allegations of illicit land acquisition during Hasina's tenure.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh brought forth the charges, which have sought to label Siddiq a fugitive.
Family under scrutiny
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina's family members
Apart from Siddiq, the court has issued arrest warrants against 52 others, including Hasina and her immediate family.
The judge has given until April 27 to either execute the warrants or ensure the accused appear in court.
ACC Director General Mohammad Akhtar Hossain said the Hasina family secretly acquired several plots of land with help from senior Rajuk officials.
Legal implications
Extradition process complicated by lack of treaty
The arrest warrant would make Siddiq, a sitting Labour MP, an absconding suspect in an international criminal investigation. This could also lay the groundwork for Bangladeshi authorities to seek her extradition.
However, there is presently no such treaty between the UK and Bangladesh.
In January, Siddiq resigned as the UK's anti-corruption minister after being informed of an ongoing probe by ACC.
Political response
ACC examining claims Hasina, her family embezzled £3.9B
The ACC is looking into allegations that Siddiq illegally received land as part of its probe against her aunt Hasina's administration.
It is investigating charges that Hasina and her family embezzled up to £3.9 billion in infrastructure spending.
The probe is based on allegations made by Hasina's political opponent, Bobby Hajjaj.
The Sunday Times also reported that Siddiq and her family were given or used many other London residences purchased by members or allies of Hasina's Awami League party.