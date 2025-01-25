Pakistan's ISI sends high-level delegation to Dhaka
What's the story
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sending a high-level delegation to Dhaka, Bangladesh, has raised concerns in New Delhi.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is keeping a close eye on the situation and has said "appropriate action" will be taken if required.
The delegation includes Major General Shahid Amir Afsar, the ISI's Director General of Analysis.
Reciprocal visit
Delegation's visit follows Bangladeshi military trip to Pakistan
The Pakistani delegation's visit comes days after a Bangladeshi military delegation visited Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
During their visit, the Bangladeshi officials met Pakistan's army, air force, and navy chiefs.
This is the first official ISI trip to Bangladesh in nearly two decades.
On arrival via an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai, they were received by a senior official of Bangladesh's Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
Military tour
ISI team tours military establishments in Bangladesh
The ISI team is now touring different military establishments in Bangladesh and being briefed on Dhaka's military capabilities.
The visit comes after a six-member Bangladeshi delegation led by Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan visited Rawalpindi from January 13-18.
During their stay in Pakistan, the Bangladeshi officials held extensive talks with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, emphasizing the need to strengthen defense ties between both nations.
Policy shift
Shift in Bangladesh's stance toward Pakistan post-Hasina era
Under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Pakistan's ISI was put on a halt due to fear of covert operations and political interference in Bangladesh.
But since her ouster, interim leader Muhammad Yunus has fast-tracked military ties with Pakistan.
In the 1990s, ISI used Bangladeshi soil for militancy and insurgency activities against India.
These activities were curbed when Sheikh Hasina first came to power in 1996.