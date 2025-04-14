Why Interpol dropped Red Notice against Mehul Choksi
What's the story
The arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium is a major breakthrough in India's years-long chase for one of its most wanted fugitives.
Choksi is one of the main accused in the ₹12,636-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, which has been ongoing since he fled India in 2018.
While his arrest is being hailed over Indian authorities' relentless pursuit to bring the diamantaire to justice, it has also revived conversations around Interpol's withdrawal of the Red Corner Notice against him.
Red notice removal
Interpol's withdrawal of Red Corner Notice for Choksi
A Red Corner Notice, or RCN, is an alert published by Interpol at the request of a member country to trace and arrest persons wanted for serious crimes.
It is not an international arrest warrant, rather a request to Interpol member countries to detain a person pending extradition.
But in India's case, the Interpol's Commission for the Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) accepted Choksi's appeal to remove RCN in 2022 over alleged human rights violations and political persecution.
Discrepancies
Choksi's claims of being settled in Antigua proved false
Choksi's lawyers argued that the Red Notice was a tool of harassment, not justice.
They further told Interpol that he was not a flight risk since he had acquired citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda and had been residing there lawfully since his escape from India in 2018.
However, these claims proved misleading later when he mysteriously vanished from Antigua in May 2021 and was found days later in Dominica, where he was arrested by local authorities.
Arrest details
Choksi's arrest in Belgium: A breakthrough for India
At the time, the CCF clarified to the CBI that its decision has no determination on any guilt or innocence of Choksi for crimes he remains charged with in India.
After years of fleeing to multiple countries, Choksi was eventually arrested by Belgian authorities on Saturday, April 12.
Indian authorities have kept legal and diplomatic channels open to chase Choksi and are now preparing to formally ask for his extradition from Belgium.
Extradition process
Coordinated efforts for Choksi's extradition from Belgium
The MEA, CBI, and ED are reportedly coordinating to ensure swift legal proceedings in Belgium and prevent further delays in bringing Choksi back to India.
His legal counsel, however, said that they are in the process of submitting an appeal against his arrest.
Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said they would focus on his medical condition, as he is undergoing cancer treatment.
"My client is not a flight risk. He is extremely sick and undergoing treatment for cancer," Aggarwal told reporters.