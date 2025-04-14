What's the story

The arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium is a major breakthrough in India's years-long chase for one of its most wanted fugitives.

Choksi is one of the main accused in the ₹12,636-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, which has been ongoing since he fled India in 2018.

While his arrest is being hailed over Indian authorities' relentless pursuit to bring the diamantaire to justice, it has also revived conversations around Interpol's withdrawal of the Red Corner Notice against him.