Scientists turn real bee into cyborg using a brain controller

A team of scientists from the Beijing Institute of Technology, China , has developed a groundbreaking "cyborg bee" by attaching a brain controller to a live honeybee. The innovative device, which weighs just 74mg, is the lightest insect brain controller ever created. It was attached to the back of the bee and uses electronic pulses to control its flight direction and movement.

Flight manipulation Brain controller can create illusions in bee's mind The cyborg bee was able to follow commands with an impressive success rate of 90%. The brain controller works by sending electronic pulses that create illusions in the bee's mind, directing it to turn left or right, advance or retreat. According to a peer-reviewed paper published on June 11 in the Chinese Journal of Mechanical Engineering, the cyborg bee could be used for military reconnaissance or locating earthquake survivors in rubble.

Device details It sends electronic pulses directly into nervous system The brain controller, which is lighter than a sack of nectar, pierces the bee's brain with three needles. This allows it to send electronic pulses directly into the bee's nervous system. The device was designed by Professor Zhao Jieliang and his team at Beijing Institute of Technology. This highlights the potential for integrating advanced technology into biological systems.