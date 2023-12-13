Happy birthday, Swastika Mukherjee: 5 path-breaking roles in Bengali cinema

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 am Dec 13, 202302:10 am

With the advent of OTT, the Indian entertainment industry has reimagined several adept actors in a newer dimension. As the lines of content became blurred, Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee tasted pan-India success. Mukherjee is known for portraying gray characters with a touch of humanity. As the actor turned 43 on Wednesday, we look back at five phenomenal performances of the actor in Bengali cinema.

'Bhooter Bhabishyat' (2012)

Anik Dutta's cult horror comedy has remained etched in every Bengali's heart. The film was praised for socio-political commentary, witty humor, and an impeccable performance by the ensemble cast consisting of the likes of Parambrata Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. Mukherjee donned the character of a yesteryear actor, Kadalibala Dasi's ghost. From getting the nasal accent to the typical whims, Mukherjee was an absolute delight.

'Jaatishwar' (2014)

Srijit Mukherji's National Award-winning musical drama is considered to be one of the finest Bengali films of the last decade. The adept filmmaker blended the music of two centuries of Bengal and weaved an impeccable romantic drama. Mukherjee donned two characters—Soudamini and Mahamaya Bandopadhyay. Her no-nonsense attitude laced with Bengali wisecracks as Bandopadhyay was loved dearly by viewers. Mukherjee's eyes spoke louder than words!

'Shaheb Bibi Golaam' (2016)

Pratim D Gupta is known for his signature storytelling and his 2016 Bengali thriller was considered a pathbreaking film. From casting stalwarts like Anjan Dutt, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Mukherjee, the film's music by Anupam Roy was an instant hit, too. Mukherjee's portrayal of Jaya, a middle-class housewife was lauded by the critics, fetching her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Bengali).

'Aami Ashbo Phirey' (2018)

Dutt is known for his experimental films and the 2018 musical drama was one of his finest works. The story revolves around four people connected by a violent incident. The film examined subjects like loneliness, pain, and conflicts. Dutt extracted the emotional nuances of Mukherjee with ease making her portrayal of Gargi, one of her most underrated performances to date.

'Shah Jahan Regency' (2019)

Speaking about emotional nuances, Mukherji tapped into Mukherjee's emotional bandwidth in the modern-day retelling of Sankar's Chowringhee. In SJR, she donned the role of Kamalini Guha, an escort who put her soul out craving for love and companionship. Mukherjee's ability to switch from being the enigmatic hostess to the vulnerable woman will remain etched in every cinephile's heart for years to come.