'Bigg Boss Kannada 11' is currently airing

'Bigg Boss Kannada' gets legal notice to stop the show

What's the story The makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 11, which is currently airing on Colors Kannada, have reportedly received a legal notice from an advocate in Sagara, Karnataka. The advocate, KL Bhojaraj, has filed a petition seeking to permanently halt the broadcast of the show's current season. This legal action comes amid allegations of privacy violations against female contestants on the show.

Controversy details

Show faced backlash over the 'Heaven and Hell' concept

The BB Kannada 11 controversy started with a task called "Heaven and Hell," where contestants were split into different sections, including a prison-like setting. This raised concerns of possible human rights violations as female contestants were not given privacy in a multi-camera environment. After these allegations, the show received a police notice for violating female contestants' privacy. The petition was filed under Code of Business Procedure Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 read with Section 151.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation into 'Bigg Boss Kannada 11' controversy underway

Meanwhile, the Kumbalgodu Police have launched an inquiry into the allegations against Bigg Boss Kannada 11. They have sought unedited raw footage and audio of the episode with the controversial task. The police have also recorded statements of five female contestants who were kept in prison-like settings during the task. However, the contestants reportedly brushed aside any violation of human rights, saying everything was done with their consent.

Show's response

Meanwhile, 'BB Kannada 11' continues amid controversy

Amid the controversy and legal battle, the show continues to air. It has completed 19 days of its current season and is slowly picking up interest among the viewers. Following the allegations, the makers have scrapped the "Heaven and Hell" concept from the task and asked contestants to return to their normal lifestyle inside the house. However, they have yet to issue an official statement on these matters. Meanwhile, the hearing for this application is scheduled for October 28.