'Seinfeld' secrets even superfans don't know

Seinfeld, a show about nothing, has entertained us for decades with its unparalleled humor and relatable characters. However, even the most die-hard fans may not know some fascinating behind-the-scenes facts that add dimensions to this legendary sitcom. From casting decisions to unexpected inspirations, these secrets reveal the depth and creativity behind Seinfeld's inception. Here are some surprising insights that even veteran fans might find enlightening.

Real inspiration Elaine's dance was inspired by real life Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, was infamous for her dance moves on the show. Surprisingly, the awkward moves were inspired by real-life events. Louis-Dreyfus based Elaine's dancing on a friend who had similar moves at parties. This quirky addition became one of the show's memorable moments, showcasing how real-life experiences can enhance fictional characters.

Unique soundtrack The iconic theme music was customized for each episode Did you know that the catchy theme music of Seinfeld was not just a static piece but was customized for each episode? Yes, Jonathan Wolff, who composed the music, would adjust the bass riffs and other elements to match Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up routines at the beginning of every episode. Now, that explains why the music complemented Jerry's monologues perfectly!

Alternate title The show almost had a different name Before settling on Seinfeld, the creators considered several other titles for the show, including The Seinfeld Chronicles. NBC executives felt it needed something catchier and more straightforward. This led them back to simply using Jerry Seinfeld's last name as its title. A decision that undoubtedly contributed significantly to branding its legacy today.

Holiday tradition Festivus originated from a writer's family tradition Festivus is one of those quirky elements brought into Seinfeld that has transcended into popular culture, beyond our television screens, around the world today. Quite interestingly enough, though, this holiday wasn't wholly fictional. It drew inspiration from writer Dan O'Keefe's family tradition, where they celebrated their version, replete with airing grievances, among other rituals, making it both hilarious and oddly relatable, too.