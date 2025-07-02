From Bruce to Brad: The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cameos that shocked us

The iconic sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S , is famous for its memorable characters and hilarious storylines. However, even the most hardcore fans might have missed the surprising cameos the show witnessed. These guest appearances often brought an additional element of humor and intrigue to the episodes. From famous actors to unexpected personalities, these cameos are a testament to the show's widespread appeal and influence in pop culture.

Star surprise Bruce Willis's unexpected appearance Bruce Willis left a mark with his cameo on F.R.I.E.N.D.S as Paul Stevens, Ross's girlfriend's dad. Willis's cameo was the result of losing a bet with Matthew Perry while shooting for another movie. Despite being an A-list actor, Willis agreed to guest on the show for free, showing off his comedic chops on a few episodes. Fans were overjoyed with the unexpected turn of events, and it added an interesting dynamic to Ross's journey.

School reunion Julia Roberts as Chandler's old classmate Julia Roberts also made an appearance in one episode as Susie Moss, Chandler's childhood classmate who wants revenge for a prank. Her character's mischievous yet vengeful attitude was the perfect foil to Chandler, giving way to one of the funniest plot twists of the series. Roberts's cameo was particularly memorable since she was a full-blown star even back then.

Holiday guest Brad Pitt's Thanksgiving episode Brad Pitt guest-starred in one of F.R.I.E.N.D.S's Thanksgiving episodes as Will Colbert, Ross's high school friend who resented Rachel Green. His appearance was particularly interesting because he was married to Jennifer Aniston in real life back then. The episode went on to become iconic not just for the laughter but also for Pitt's charming performance with Aniston.

Comic Relief Danny DeVito as stripper Officer Goodbody Danny DeVito also brought laughter with him when he appeared as Officer Roy "Goodbody," a stripper hired for Phoebe's bachelorette party. Despite his short stature and unusual physique for such a role, DeVito left the audience in splits with his unforgettable performance. His cameo continues to be one of the most talked-about moments from Phoebe's storyline.