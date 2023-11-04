Matthew Perry laid to rest: 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast attends private funeral

By Tanvi Gupta 12:02 pm Nov 04, 202312:02 pm

Matthew Perry's funeral took place on Friday

Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was laid to rest in a private funeral in Los Angeles on Friday (local time). The ceremony was reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, which is near the Warner Bros. Studios lot, where the beloved show F.R.I.E.N.D.S was filmed. It witnessed the presence of Perry's family members, as well as his F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Cause of death and ongoing investigation

Perry died aged 54 due to an apparent drowning, reports said. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. First responders declared him dead at the scene after a medical assessment. An initial autopsy was inconclusive, leading to further investigation. The exact cause of Perry's death was deferred pending a toxicology report. Law enforcement sources said no drugs were found at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play, too.