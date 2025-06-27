Randeep Hooda buys luxury Andheri apartment for ₹5.63cr

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly bought a luxury apartment in Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai for ₹5.63cr. The purchase was confirmed by property registration records accessed by Square Yards through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The deal was officially registered in June 2025.

Property specifics Apartment is situated in Bianca CHS Ltd The newly acquired apartment is situated in Bianca CHS Ltd. and has a built-up area of 142.19 square meters (around 1,530 square feet). The property transaction included a stamp duty of ₹33.78L and registration charges of ₹30,000. With this purchase, Hooda joins the ranks of other Bollywood celebrities who have recently invested in Andheri West, such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy, and Kartik Aaryan.

Investment appeal Why is Andheri West a sought-after real estate destination? Andheri West has emerged as a prime location for real estate investments due to its strategic positioning between Mumbai's major business districts and entertainment hubs. The area boasts excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over time, it has evolved into a mix of high-end residential properties, commercial buildings, co-working spaces, shopping centers, and entertainment venues.