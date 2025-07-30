The most unexpected 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' guest star stories

The iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is famous for its unforgettable characters and hilarious storylines. But even the most dedicated fans might not know some interesting facts about the guest stars who made an appearance on the show. From unexpected connections to surprising behind-the-scenes stories, these lesser-known details make an already beloved series even more interesting. Let's take a look at some secrets even superfans might have missed.

Charitable twist Bruce Willis's charity connection Bruce Willis left a mark with his cameo on F.R.I.E.N.D.S as Ross's girlfriend's father, Paul Stevens. However, what many aren't aware of is how Willis donated his entire paycheck from the sitcom to charity. He had lost a bet to Matthew Perry over their film The Whole Nine Yards, which prompted him to show up on the sitcom for free, opting to help various charitable causes with his earnings.

Special condition Julia Roberts's unique request Julia Roberts guest-starred in an episode as Susie Moss, Chandler's childhood classmate. However, before she agreed to appear on the show, she made one unique request: Matthew Perry had to write her a paper on quantum physics as part of their friendly banter and flirtation off-screen. Now, that's one playful demand, and it added an interesting twist to her involvement in the series.

Ironic role Brad Pitt's on-screen irony Brad Pitt guest-starred in a Thanksgiving episode as Will Colbert, who co-founded an "I Hate Rachel" club in high school with Ross. The irony was that Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, who played Rachel Green. The casting choice made it even funnier and more intriguing for fans aware of their real-life relationship.

Unforgettable cameo Danny DeVito's memorable performance Danny DeVito guest-starred as Roy "Goodbody," a stripper hired for Phoebe's bachelorette party. His performance was both hilarious and adorable, proving what a versatile actor he is. Although he is known for more serious roles or different kinds of comedy, DeVito wholeheartedly embraced this quirky character. He is one of the best things about the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and left a lasting impression on fans.