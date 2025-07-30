Woman who's a key conspirator of Al-Qaeda terror module arrested 

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a key conspirator of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror module. The accused, 30-year-old Shama Parveen, was nabbed from Bengaluru 's Manorayanapalya area on Tuesday. She is said to have been running an online terror module and was highly radicalized, according to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Digital footprint She lived with her brother in Bengaluru Parveen had been living in Bengaluru for three years with her brother, a software engineer. She allegedly supported AQIS ideology on social media platforms like Instagram and shared videos of a key operative. During her arrest, authorities recovered a laptop, mobile phones, and other digital equipment from her possession.

Coordinated effort Four other suspects linked to AQIS arrested earlier The arrest of Parveen is part of a larger operation by the Gujarat ATS. Earlier, four other suspects linked to AQIS were arrested on July 23. These include Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli district, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. All four were under surveillance for activities suspected to be associated with AQIS.