Tripura student Sneha Debnath goes missing in Delhi: What happened
What's the story
A 19-year-old girl from Tripura, Sneha Debnath, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Delhi. The Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College student last spoke to her family on July 7 at 5:56am. She had informed her family that she was going with a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. However, when her family tried to contact her again at 8:45am her phone was switched off.
Investigation progress
Cab driver confirms dropping Sneha near Signature Bridge
The family later traced a cab driver who confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge. The area is notorious for safety issues and poor CCTV coverage, making it difficult for authorities to trace Sneha's movements. On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch launched a search operation with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) within a seven-kilometer radius of Signature Bridge but found no leads.
Official intervention
Tripura CM directs police to take immediate action
The incident has caught the attention of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. He has directed police to take immediate and appropriate action. The Chief Minister's Office acknowledged the situation on the social media platform X, saying, "The report of Miss Sneha Debnath...who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office."