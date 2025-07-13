Debnath was studying in Delhi

Tripura student Sneha Debnath goes missing in Delhi: What happened

By Snehil Singh 03:10 pm Jul 13, 202503:10 pm

What's the story

A 19-year-old girl from Tripura, Sneha Debnath, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Delhi. The Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College student last spoke to her family on July 7 at 5:56am. She had informed her family that she was going with a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. However, when her family tried to contact her again at 8:45am her phone was switched off.