When, where to watch Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' on OTT?
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel, Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is all set for its theatrical release on Friday. And, as per reports, after its run in cinemas, the romantic drama will be available for streaming on Netflix by early October. The film is a spiritual successor to Dhadak (2018) and is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Dhadak 2'
In Dhadak 2, Chaturvedi plays Neelesh, an idealistic student from a marginalized background who enrolls in a prominent institution in modern India. The film's narrative revolves around his relationship with Vidhi (Dimri), a fellow student. The story explores themes of social exclusion, hierarchy, and identity as Neelesh grapples with the harsh realities he cannot escape through education or determination alone.
Release information
Release date and streaming details
The film's release date was moved from November 2024 to August 1, 2025, after multiple delays due to issues like CBFC certification. A musical teaser announcing the film's release was dropped on May 15, introducing Dimri and Chaturvedi's characters. Reportedly, streaming on Netflix is likely to begin in early October 2025, following a 60-day theatrical-to-digital window.