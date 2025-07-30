'Dhadak 2' is set for release on Friday

When, where to watch Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' on OTT?

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Jul 30, 2025

The much-awaited sequel, Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is all set for its theatrical release on Friday. And, as per reports, after its run in cinemas, the romantic drama will be available for streaming on Netflix by early October. The film is a spiritual successor to Dhadak (2018) and is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.