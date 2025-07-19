How Kristen Bell became the undisputed queen of OTT 

Kristen Bell is a powerhouse performer, be it on TV or in movies. The actor has survived the changing landscape of the industry by diving straight into the OTT revolution. With the advent of digital, Bell has made the right career choices that have highlighted her versatility and made her appealing to a wide audience. It not only revived her career but also made her an OTT queen.

Drive 1 Success with 'The Good Place' Bell's character in The Good Place was a major turning point in her career. The NBC show, which gained popularity on OTT platforms later, allowed Bell to explore the funny and the dramatic side of things at the same time. Her portrayal of Eleanor Shellstrop was widely praised for its depth and humor, something that contributed to the show's success and earned it a loyal fan base.

Drive 2 Embracing voice acting with the 'Frozen' franchise Apart from her live-action roles, Bell also ventured into the world of voice acting with Disney's Frozen franchise. Her character Anna became an iconic figure among audiences across the globe. The films's OTT success also further cemented Bell's position as a versatile performer who can enthrall audiences across formats.

Drive 3 Exploring new genres with 'Veronica Mars' revival With the revival of Veronica Mars, Bell also revisited one of her most beloved characters. The series found new life on OTT platforms, pulling in both original fans and new viewers. This project also showed Bell's ability to adapt beloved characters for modern audiences while maintaining their essence.