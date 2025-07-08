Craig Robinson's 'retirement' is just a marketing stunt 

Craig Robinson , the actor-comedian best known for his role in The Office, has been making headlines recently with his announcement of quitting comedy. However, reports suggest that this "retirement" may just be a part of an upcoming brand marketing campaign. As per Variety, teaser billboards across Los Angeles have been proclaiming "Craig Robinson is Quitting Comedy," leading to speculation about its connection to AT&T's new campaign.

Marketing clues Billboards in AT&T-style blue The billboards announcing Robinson's retirement were in AT&T-style blue, further fueling speculation that this is a marketing stunt for the telecom giant. Robinson has previously appeared in AT&T commercials, where he humorously referred to himself as the company's "Chief Technology Officer." His former The Office co-star Brian Baumgartner was also featured in one of these ads.

Social media speculation Robinson's 'official' retirement post Last week, Robinson took to Instagram to announce his "official" retirement from comedy. He wrote, "Life update: I'm officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I'm working on something huge." This post was later reported by several media outlets without any indication that it might be a marketing stunt. In a follow-up video, he asked for advice from small business owners, further hinting at a connection with AT&T's services for such businesses.