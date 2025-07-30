'Saiyaara' storm blocks 'Son of Sardaar 2' from securing shows
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is facing a major hurdle ahead of its release on Friday. The film is struggling to secure enough shows, especially in non-national cinema chains and single screens, reported Pinkvilla. This comes as it prepares for a box office clash with Dhadak 2 and the ongoing success of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.
Showtime dispute
Distributors demanding 60% show timings for 'Son of Sardaar 2'
The distributors of Son of Sardaar 2 are reportedly demanding 60% of the total show timings for the film. However, many cinema owners are unwilling to comply, offering only around 35%. "Saiyaara is running strong at the box office, and exhibitors are not willing to let go of the romantic saga in the third week too," a trade source told Pinkvilla.
Reduced screen count
Makers aiming for wide release on 3,500 screens
The makers of Son of Sardaar 2 were reportedly aiming to release the film on 3,500 screens across India. However, due to the current situation, that number might drop to just 2,500 screens. "While some single screens have agreed on two-shows per-day, the non-national chains are willing to give not more than 35% shows to Son of Sardaar 2," added the trade source.
Strategic release
'Dhadak 2' adopts a different release strategy
While Son of Sardaar 2 is struggling, Dhadak 2 has avoided this issue by adopting a different release plan. The film's team is going tight with their release on about 1,000 screens on the first day. "They are not looking for a wide release and content with a strategic release on 1,000 screens mainly focused toward the urban markets," said the trade source.
Negotiation status
Negotiations are still in progress at all centers
Despite the hurdles, there is still hope for Son of Sardaar 2. The final decision about show sharing is expected to be taken by Thursday morning. "The negotiations are still in progress at all the centers and a clear picture on the show sharing ratios will be available by Thursday morning," the source added. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.