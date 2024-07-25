In short Simplifying... In short Jennifer Aniston has criticized JD Vance's remarks about "childless cat ladies," expressing disbelief that such comments could come from a potential US VP.

Aniston, who has shared her own challenging journey with IVF, hopes Vance's daughter won't need to resort to it, especially as Vance seems to oppose it.

Vance, Trump's running mate, had controversially questioned the logic of childless politicians like Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg shaping the country's future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jennifer Aniston rebukes J.D. Vance's remarks

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comment

By Isha Sharma 11:27 am Jul 25, 202411:27 am

What's the story Jennifer Aniston has publicly rebuked Grand Old Party (GOP) vice presidential candidate JD Vance for his previous remarks about childless women. On Wednesday, Aniston used her Instagram Story to share a clip from a July 2021 Fox News interview with Vance. In the interview, the Hillbilly Elegy author alleged that the US was being dominated by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and...want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Actor's response

Aniston expressed disbelief at Vance's remarks

Aniston expressed her shock at Vance's comments, stating, "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States." "All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day." The actor also shared her experience with IVF, saying, "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too."

IVF experience

Aniston's difficult journey with in vitro fertilization

Aniston had previously discussed her "challenging" journey with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in a 2022 interview with Allure. She expressed gratitude for the experience, stating, "If it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be." "I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself...I don't have anything to hide."

Controversial remarks

Vance targeted Democratic politicians in his interview

In the aforementioned interview that resurfaced, Vance singled out Democratic politicians such as Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg as examples of "people without children" who were shaping the future of the Democrats. He questioned how it was logical for the country to be governed by individuals who "didn't have a direct stake in it." Vance is a father to three children with his wife Usha: sons Ewan (6) and Vivek (4), and daughter Mirabel, 2.

Political developments

Vance's nomination, Biden's succession plan, and Harris's children

Vance was named former President Donald Trump's running mate on July 15. A week after Vance's nomination as VP candidate, President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harris, 59, is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff's two children, son Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25.