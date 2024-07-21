Over 30 Congress members had publicly pushed for his exit

Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 am Jul 22, 202412:23 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. In a statement on social media, Biden said the decision was taken keeping the interests of his Democratic party and the country in mind. He also thanked his Vice President, Kamala Harris, calling her an "extraordinary partner" and endorsed her as his party's nominee.

Twitter Post

Read his full statement here

Decision

Over 30 Congress members had publicly pushed for his exit

The announcement came amid increasing pressure from Democrats, who had lost confidence in his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory. In the past few days alone, over 30 Congress members had publicly pushed for his exit. Among those calling for Biden to step down were former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.

Debate

Debate debacle against Trump

Calls for him to step down grew louder following a disastrous performance at a debate in Atlanta against Trump last month. The pressure only grew as Democratic lawmakers and governors went days without hearing from Biden directly. However, at the time, he demonstrated his commitment to staying in the race, saying, "I'm not going anywhere" and only the "Lord Almighty" could make him withdraw.

Situation

Election less than 4 four months away

The 46th US president's withdrawal from the race puts the Democratic Party in an unusual position, with barely a month until the Democratic National Convention and fewer than four months until the November 5 election. With Biden out, the likely contenders against Trump are Harris, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Twitter Post

Biden endorses Harris

History

Only handful of first-term presidents have not sought second term

Biden is the first incumbent president to decline reelection since President Lyndon Johnson did so in the spring of 1968. Hubert Humphrey, Johnson's vice president, received the Democratic nomination that year but lost to Richard Nixon. Only a few first-term presidents in American history have not sought a second term, with the last being Rutherford B. Hayes, who declined to run again in 1880.