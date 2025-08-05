Jackie Chan's funniest action flicks that still pack a punch

We all love Jackie Chan , don't we? The legendary actor knows the perfect recipe of action and comedy to keep the audience entertained. His films are all about crazy stunts, martial arts, and, of course, the humor that has made him an international star. Over the decades, Chan has appeared in several action-comedy films, and this one is dedicated to them. Here are 5 action-comedies starring Chan that you should watch!

Supernatural 'The Medallion' blends action with supernatural flair Chan stars as Eddie, a fearless Hong Kong cop who gains superhuman powers after a mysterious medallion saves him from death. In this 2003 action-comedy, Eddie teams up with fellow agent Nicole to uncover the artifact's secrets and stop the sinister Snakehead. With classic Chan humor and high-flying stunts, The Medallion adds a fun, supernatural twist to his signature martial arts style, making it an entertaining ride from start to finish.

Action-adventure 'Around the World in 80 Days' gets a playful twist The 2004 action-adventure comedy Around the World in 80 Days reimagines Jules Verne's classic tale with a humorous spin. Steve Coogan plays inventor Phileas Fogg, who sets out to circle the globe in just 80 days. Chan joins him as Passepartout, his resourceful valet. Packed with over-the-top moments and quirky humor, the film strays from the original story to create a fun, family-friendly ride full of surprises and spectacle.

Western adventure 'Shanghai Noon': East meets West In Shanghai Noon, Chan pairs up with Owen Wilson for an East-meets-West adventure set in the Old West. The film mixes martial arts with cowboy antics as the duo goes on a mission to rescue a kidnapped princess. The cultural clash between their characters makes for plenty of laughs, while never compromising on the excitement of action.

Global Quest 'Kung Fu Yoga': International adventure In 2017's Kung Fu Yoga, Chan portrays an archaeology professor who goes on an international treasure hunt across India and China with co-stars Aarif Rahman (Aarif Lee) and Disha Patani. The film mixes flavors from both cultures through dance numbers, action-packed chases, and comic banter, making it yet another entertaining addition to his resume.