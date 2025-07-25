Not just Trump, Bill Clinton also sent Epstein birthday letter 

Former United States President Bill Clinton also reportedly sent a letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The letter was part of an album compiled by Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell , which also included letters from Donald Trump and other prominent figures. The Wall Street Journal identified Clinton as "the biggest name in the album," along with nearly 50 other contributors, including billionaires Leon Black and Mortimer Zuckerman, fashion designer Vera Wang, and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Letter details 'Have your childlike curiosity...': Clinton's letter to Epstein The Wall Street Journal published Clinton's letter, which read, "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity." However, a spokesperson for Clinton said he had severed ties with Epstein more than a decade before his arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Trump wrote a "bawdy" letter to Epstein, which was part of the birthday album Maxwell compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday.