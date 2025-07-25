Yash's 'Toxic': Action schedule begins in Mumbai

The cast of the upcoming action film Toxic, led by KGF star Yash and Huma Qureshi , has begun shooting for the Mumbai schedule. The filming started on Monday under director Geetu Mohandas at Film City in Goregaon, per Mid-Day. This three-week schedule will focus on action sequences with no body doubles being used by the actors.

Training Actors trained extensively for the action sequences The actors underwent extensive training for the action sequences, which are a crucial part of Toxic. A source said, "A team of 15 experts has been put together for safety and execution." "They are helping the actors with close-cut scenes. The action in Toxic is raw, brutal, and grounded."

Action choreography Action directors JJ Perry, Giorgi Iarajuli designing combat sequences The hand-to-hand combat sequences in Toxic have been designed by action directors JJ Perry and Giorgi Iarajuli. They have used techniques from Krav Maga, Filipino Kali, and MMA to create a gritty style of action. The source added that many sequences for this leg will involve hand-to-hand combat.