Kelly Clarkson sells stake in her music catalog

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has sold a stake in her music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, the firm announced on Thursday. The deal includes some of her biggest hits, such as Since U Been Gone and Because of You. However, the financial details and specifics of rights involved in the deal remain undisclosed.

Artist's statement 'My music is...': Clarkson on the deal Clarkson, who released her 10th studio album Chemistry in 2023, expressed her gratitude for the deal. "My music is such a huge part of my journey - not just professionally, but personally," she said. "Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me."

CEO's statement 'Kelly is a multi-hyphenate in entertainment...': HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, also spoke about the deal. She called Clarkson a "one-of-a-kind artist whose voice and songwriting have left a permanent mark on music and pop culture." "In addition to her musical genius, Kelly is a multi-hyphenate in entertainment, which is very aligned with our platform at HarbourView," she added.

Firm's expansion Clarkson's catalog adds to HarbourView's diverse portfolio The addition of Clarkson's catalog further expands HarbourView's diverse portfolio, which already includes assets and royalty rights for artists like T-Pain, Christine McVie, Kane Brown, Luis Fonsi, Wiz Khalifa, and Pat Benatar. The firm invests across the broad entertainment segment.