Auto and Energy indices led the losses

Sensex tanks 550 points, Nifty slips below 25,000 mark

By Akash Pandey 10:42 am Jul 25, 202510:42 am

What's the story

The Indian stock market opened on a negative note today, with the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 both witnessing significant declines. The fall was largely led by Bajaj twins (Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Infosys. The BSE Sensex plummeted by 552 points to around 81,632 while the Nifty50 index slipped below the crucial mark of 25,000, specifically at 24,872. In sectoral trends, the Auto and Energy indices led the losses, falling as much as 1.5%.