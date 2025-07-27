Bayern Munich submit £69 million bid for Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool. The German champions had their first bid of around £58.5 million (€67 million) rejected by the Premier League club. However, they have now returned with an improved offer of some £69 million (€80 million), as per Sky Sports News. The final details are being discussed now over the total package. Here's more.

Transfer talks Liverpool have been forced to consider a possible deal Despite their reluctance to part with a key first-team player this summer, Liverpool have been forced to consider a possible deal for Diaz. The 28-year-old winger has expressed his desire to leave and join Bayern Munich. This development has prompted the Reds to discuss the transfer further. Notably, Diaz was left out of Liverpool's squad in their pre-season clash against AC Milan on Saturday.

Contract details Financially beneficial deal for Liverpool Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a fixed fee of £37.5 million (€42.9 million) and signed a five-and-a-half-year contract. He has two years left on his deal, making this potential transfer financially beneficial for Liverpool. The club's manager Arne Slot confirmed that Diaz was left out of the squad to face AC Milan due to speculation about his future with the club.

Financial outlook Liverpool could raise another £150 million from player sales Liverpool have already generated over £60 million from player sales this summer. The players sold were either academy graduates or had been sold for a profit. If Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott are sold, they could raise another £150 million for the club. This would leave Liverpool in a healthy financial position while also creating space in their forward line.