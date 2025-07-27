Everton confirm offer for Bayern Munich's Adam Aznou: Details here

Everton FC have made a move for Bayern Munich 's young defender Adam Aznou, manager David Moyes confirmed. The club is also looking to sign up to six more players before the transfer window closes. The need for reinforcements was highlighted by their recent 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in a pre-season clash at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Manager's perspective Moyes clarifies he needs 5 or 6 more players Moyes had earlier in an event said he needed "nine or 10" new signings. After the loss to Bournemouth, he clarified his stance by saying, "Well, we've signed three, so if you take that off, we're still in the need of maybe five or six players," he said. "That's what we have to try and do. I've never had one of these times. In the past I have had to sign a lot of players, but I've never had to do so many in one window."

Transfer activity Moyes's Everton have already made 3 signings Everton have already signed goalkeeper Mark Travers, made midfielder Carlos Alcaraz's loan deal permanent, and brought in French striker Thierno Barry for £27 million. However, the club has also lost five senior players including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after their contracts expired. Despite these changes, Branthwaite is among four players who have signed new contracts this summer under Moyes's management.

Player profile Moyes plays down expectations regarding Aznou Aznou, a Moroccan international, joined Bayern's academy at 16 after leaving his birthplace Barcelona. The left-back has made four appearances for Bayern and spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Real Valladolid. Moyes confirmed an offer has been made for Aznou but cautioned against expecting too much from the 19-year-old in terms of immediate impact on his squad.

Information Aznou will start his medical on Sunday As per Fabrizio Romano, Aznou will start his medical on Sunday and then complete all formal steps. The package is set to be of €12m. Meanwhile, Malick Fofana of Lyon is another target for the Toffees.