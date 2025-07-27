'Not my responsibility to attack Rahul Gandhi anymore': Smriti Irani

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that it is no longer her responsibility to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . "Pehle ye mera dayitva tha. Ab nahin hai (Earlier it was my responsibility. Now it's not)," she said when asked about her reduced attacks on Gandhi. Irani made these remarks during an interview with India Today TV. She had famously defeated him from his family bastion, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Election confidence 'Would have absolutely defeated meaningless viewers...' Basin Irani also expressed her confidence that she would have "absolutely" defeated Gandhi if he had contested against her in 2024. She said, "That's why he did not contest (from Amethi)." In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fielded KL Sharma from Amethi, who defeated Irani. Meanwhile, Gandhi won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Political strategy/custom strategy 'What can I say...' Irani criticized the Gandhi family's decision not to contest from Amethi in 2024, saying they refused to fight her. "What can I say when they did not even enter the battlefield? I cannot just be chasing them," she said. Irani's remarks were part of a broader discussion about the political dynamics of Amethi and her past electoral performance. She also pointed out that senior leaders like Sharad Yadav and Maneka Gandhi have lost from Amethi, despite being prominent figures.

Performance defense 'I would have been disappointed if...' When asked about her performance in Amethi, Irani said she worked a lot for the constituency after losing to Gandhi in 2014. She emphasized the difference between performance and political equations, highlighting that her efforts were recognized even if the political results were not in her favor. She said she was not disappointed with the results but focused on working for the national interest. "I would have been disappointed if people said I did not work for them," she added.