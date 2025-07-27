Last solar eclipse of 2025: When and where to watch
What's the story
The last solar eclipse of 2025 is approaching. The celestial event will take place on September 21, and shall be visible from parts of eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and regions over the South Pacific Ocean. It won't be a total solar eclipse but a partial one where the Moon will cover only part of the Sun's disk.
Event
A look at the timings
The September 21 solar eclipse will start late at night, around 11:00pm (IST), and end around 3:24am (IST) on September 22. However, it won't be visible everywhere as it will occur during nighttime in some regions. Only those areas that are in daylight during this time will witness the celestial event.
Lunar eclipse
Another lunar eclipse will occur on September 7
The visibility pattern of this eclipse has also been confirmed by platforms like TimeandDate and EarthSky. In areas where the eclipse shall be visible, the extent to which the Moon covers the Sun will vary, depending on local timing and weather conditions. Notably, another major astronomical event—a lunar eclipse—is also expected earlier in September, on September 7.