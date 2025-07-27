It won't be a total solar eclipse

Last solar eclipse of 2025: When and where to watch

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:41 pm Jul 27, 202504:41 pm

The last solar eclipse of 2025 is approaching. The celestial event will take place on September 21, and shall be visible from parts of eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and regions over the South Pacific Ocean. It won't be a total solar eclipse but a partial one where the Moon will cover only part of the Sun's disk.