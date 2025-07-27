GNG Electronics share allotment tomorrow: How to check status
What's the story
The share allotment for the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics is expected to be finalized tomorrow. The company had opened its IPO for subscription from July 23-25. The public issue was subscribed a whopping 147.93 times in total, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
IPO specifics
Price band, issue size
The price band for the GNG Electronics IPO was fixed at ₹237 per share. The company garnered ₹460.43 crore from this book-building issue. It included a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity stocks worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 25.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹60.44 crore.
Key dates
Key dates for allotment status
The company will finalize the share allotment status tomorrow. Once done, it will credit equity shares into eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on July 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. The shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE exchanges on July 30, following the T+3 day listing rule.
How to check status?
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the GNG Electronics IPO. The registrar for this public issue is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Investors can check for their allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites, as well as the official portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.