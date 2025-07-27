GNG Electronics share allotment tomorrow: How to check status

The share allotment for the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics is expected to be finalized tomorrow. The company had opened its IPO for subscription from July 23-25. The public issue was subscribed a whopping 147.93 times in total, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) .

IPO specifics Price band, issue size The price band for the GNG Electronics IPO was fixed at ₹237 per share. The company garnered ₹460.43 crore from this book-building issue. It included a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity stocks worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 25.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹60.44 crore.

Key dates Key dates for allotment status The company will finalize the share allotment status tomorrow. Once done, it will credit equity shares into eligible allotment holders' demat accounts on July 29, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. The shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE exchanges on July 30, following the T+3 day listing rule.