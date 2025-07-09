Tata Capital, LG, NSDL among 71 firms awaiting IPO

India's initial public offering (IPO) market is gearing up for a busy second half of 2025. Major players like Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are all set to make their public debut on Dalal Street. A report by Axis Capital has revealed that 71 companies have already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their IPOs.

Market impact Tata Capital's ₹17,200 crore IPO The most awaited IPO is from Tata Capital, the non-banking financial services arm of the Tata Group. The company is expected to raise some ₹17,200 crore with its public offering. This could make it one of the biggest IPOs of 2025. In FY25, Tata Capital's loan book stood at ₹1.98 lakh crore and gross non-performing assets increased to 2.33% from 1.71% a year ago.

Other offerings LG Electronics and NSDL's public offerings South Korea's LG Group plans to launch an ₹15,000 crore offer-for-sale of its Indian subsidiary, LG Electronics India. The listing would entail a 15% stake sale. Meanwhile, the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is also gearing up for its public debut with a ₹3,421.6 crore issue in the works. The offering will be entirely offer-for-sale with IDBI Bank and NSE among key shareholders expected to pare stakes.

Additional listings Other firms that have received SEBI's nod Other firms that have received SEBI's nod include JSW Cement, Hero FinCorp, Bluestone Jewelry and Lifestyle, Vikram Solar, Kent RO and Amanta Healthcare. JSW Cement plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through a mix of fresh issuance and secondary sales while Hero FinCorp has received SEBI approval for a ₹3,668 crore IPO. Bluestone Jewelry and Lifestyle plans an offer-for-sale of up to 2.39 crore shares along with a fresh issue worth ₹1,000 crore.