Nude image alerts, Magic Compose: All new Google Messages features
What's the story
Google has announced the rollout of its 'Sensitive Content Warnings' feature in Google Messages, designed to blur nude images on Android devices.
The facility is optional for adults and disabled by default. However, for users under 18, it comes enabled.
Apart from this warning feature, Google Messages has also introduced facilities like expanded text field limit, dual SIM RCS support, and Magic Compose, among others.
Steps
How to use this feature?
The 'Sensitive Content Warnings' feature blurs images that could be nude, allowing users to delete them before seeing them.
Users can select options like "Learn why nude images can be harmful," "Block this number," or whether they wish to see the image after being warned about its potential harm.
The image can be blurred again by clicking on "Remove preview."
Confirmation
Preventing accidental sharing of sensitive content
The feature also acts as a reminder of the dangers of sending nude imagery and prevents accidental shares.
Before sending/forwarding an image that may have nudity, the users will have to confirm if they really want to go ahead.
This classification process only applies to images, not videos, and works directly on the device, using Android System SafetyCore without sending identifiable data or classified content to Google servers.
Feature #2
Expanded text field limit
Google Messages has expanded height of its compose field from four to 14 lines. This expansion means users can write longer messages without interruption or having to send multiple texts. The change is aimed at enhancing user experience by providing more space for composing messages.
Feature #3
Dual SIM RCS support
Google Messages is adding dual SIM RCS support, letting more than one SIM card show up as "Connected" in Settings > RCS chats.
The feature is designed to promote international RCS adoption.
It started rolling out in January 2024 and became more widely available among users, even those with physical + eSIM cards, by late October.
Feature #4
Magic Compose in suggested replies
Google Messages is getting Magic Compose or Magic Rewrite in the suggested replies row.
The feature focuses on improving user experience by offering AI-generated suggestions for replies.
With this facility in place, conversations will become more lively and interesting as users will be able to pick from a variety of suggested replies.