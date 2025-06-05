What's the story

Nintendo's much-anticipated Switch 2 console officially launched worldwide today, marking the company's first new hardware release in eight years.

The successor to the original Switch, which has sold over 150 million units globally, the Switch 2 aims to build upon its predecessor's success with enhanced features and capabilities.

The new device comes with improved processing power, a larger 8-inch screen, and a new racing game called Mario Kart World.

But can you buy it India?