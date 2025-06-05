Can you buy Nintendo Switch 2 in India?
What's the story
Nintendo's much-anticipated Switch 2 console officially launched worldwide today, marking the company's first new hardware release in eight years.
The successor to the original Switch, which has sold over 150 million units globally, the Switch 2 aims to build upon its predecessor's success with enhanced features and capabilities.
The new device comes with improved processing power, a larger 8-inch screen, and a new racing game called Mario Kart World.
But can you buy it India?
Availability in India
Nintendo Switch 2 has not been released in India
As of June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 has not been officially released in India.
The company does not currently have a formal distribution presence in the country.
This aligns with Nintendo's historical approach, as Nintendo has not officially released its consoles or games in India in recent years.
Interested consumers can obtain it through third-party channels. However, they should be prepared for higher prices and the lack of official support.
Demand surge
Demand for the Switch 2 has been overwhelming
Despite a higher price point of approximately $450 (original Switch was launched at $299), demand for the Switch 2 has been overwhelming.
Pre-orders sold out rapidly, with 2.2 million applications in Japan and retailers in the US reporting stock depletion within hours.
Analysts project sales between 15-20 million units for this fiscal year, driven by strong pre-order performance and availablity of games.
The launch lineup includes game titles such as Mario Kart World Tour, Cyberpunk 2077, and Street Fighter 6.
Highlights
Switch 2 retains the hybrid design of its predecessor
The Switch 2 retains the hybrid design that allows for both handheld and docked play, now featuring a larger 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution.
Under the hood, it is powered by an Nvidia Tegra T239 processor, offering improved graphics and performance.
The console also boasts 256GB of internal storage, Joy-Con 2 controllers with enhanced functionality, and backward compatibility with existing Switch games.
The introduction of Game Chat, enabling video communication via an external camera, further enhances the console's appeal.
Supply woes
Nintendo's expansion and production concerns
Nintendo's strategic shift extends beyond gaming, as the company continues to expand into areas like theme parks, movies, and subscription-based services.
This diversification aims to solidify Nintendo's position as a comprehensive entertainment provider, akin to companies like Disney.
However, challenges remain. Production has shifted from China to Southeast Asia due to trade tensions, and the company faces hurdles from tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration.