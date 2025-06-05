Apple's next AirPods update to bring sleep detection, camera controls
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major update for its AirPods, according to 9to5Mac.
The tech giant is reportedly developing a feature that would let users control their iPhone or iPad's camera using their AirPods.
This innovative capability would let you take pictures by simply tapping the stem of your AirPods.
Sleep detection
Sleep detection feature
Along with camera controls, Apple is also working on a feature that would automatically detect when a user falls asleep while wearing their AirPods.
The feature would then automatically pause whatever content they're listening to at the time.
However, it is still unclear if this functionality would work independently or require an Apple Watch for sleep tracking.
Gesture control
Gesture-based volume adjustment
A new head gesture is also in the works. It would enhance the volume adjustment feature of Conversation Awareness.
This capability automatically reduces audio when you're talking.
The company is even working on a "studio quality" mic mode for AirPods, which could be similar to the iPhone 16's audio mix feature that removes background noise from videos.
Connectivity improvement
Connecting AirPods to shared iPads
In addition to new features, Apple is working on simplifying the process of connecting AirPods to shared iPads, particularly for students.
This would make it easier for them to use their AirPods with different devices in a school or college setting.
The tech world will know more about these possible updates when WWDC 2024 kicks off on June 9.