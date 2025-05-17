What's the story

To better understand the complex interactions between black holes, a team of physicists has come up with an innovative mathematical model.

The research, led by Mathias Driesse at Humboldt University in Berlin, moves the focus from black hole mergers to "scattering events."

These are cases where two black holes come close under their mutual gravitational pull and then go on separate paths without merging.

The findings were recently published in Nature.