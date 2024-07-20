In short Simplifying... In short Astronomers at Oxford University have observed a 'vampire star', a neutron star born from a supernova explosion, feeding off its companion star and emitting high-energy, S-shaped jets.

This discovery could provide insights into the extreme physics behind such phenomena.

It lies 30,000 light-years away from Earth

Watch: This 'vampire star' is spewing S-shaped jets in space

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:24 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery of a neutron star, colloquially known as a 'vampire star,' emitting an unusual S-shaped jet. This unique observation, likened to the spray from a garden sprinkler, is the first of its kind involving neutron stars. Previously, such phenomena were only associated with black holes. The neutron star resides in the binary system Circinus X-1, situated over 30,000 light-years away from Earth.

Neutron star's birth and unique feeding habits

The neutron star was birthed from a supernova explosion of a star nearly eight times the size of our Sun. The light from this cataclysmic event is estimated to have reached Earth approximately 5,000 years ago. Currently, the neutron star is feeding off its companion star in the binary system, leading to high-energy jets erupting from it. The S-shaped structure of these jets is believed to be due to the wobbling or "precessing" of the dead star as it feeds.

Oxford researchers uncover evidence of precessing jet

"This image is the first time we have seen strong evidence for a precessing jet from a confirmed neutron star," said Fraser Cowie, a researcher at Oxford University. The evidence arrives from both the symmetric S shape of the radio-emitting plasma in the jets, and from the fast and wide shockwave that can only be made by a jet changing direction. Cowie believes this discovery will provide valuable insights into extreme physics behind launching such jets, which remains poorly understood.

MeerKAT telescope aids in observation

The Oxford University astronomers utilized the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa to observe this unique phenomenon. The data collected from the telescope enabled them to create high-resolution images of Circinus X-1. Neutron stars are formed when massive stars exhaust the hydrogen fuel required for nuclear fusion at their cores, leading to a supernova explosion. In binary systems, neutron stars can act like cosmic vampires by stripping stellar material from their companion stars, forming an accretion disk.

Circinus X-1: A peculiar system defying conventional classification

Observations of Circinus X-1 in 2007, revealed that the system is bright in X-rays and emits jets usually associated with black holes. This marked the first time such a jet was seen emerging from a neutron star system, making Circinus X-1 one that defies conventional classification. The incredible density of neutron stars implies that when stolen material hits their surfaces, a tremendous amount of energy is released, some of which is poured into jets blasting out at near-light speeds.

New observations in binary systems

The team also detected shockwaves, known as "termination shocks," rippling through the surrounding material when the neutron star's jets slam into it. This is another first-time observation for such a binary system. These shockwaves move at around 10% the speed of light and can act as "cosmic particle accelerators," creating streams of high-energy particles called "cosmic rays." Further investigation into these shockwaves' velocity might reveal what the jets that created them are made of.