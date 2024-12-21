Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamannaah Bhatia's fame is soaring with her recent projects, including 'Odela 2', for which she's reportedly earning a hefty ₹4cr, making her one of Tollywood's highest-paid actresses.

'Odela 2' is a pan-India film

'Odela 2': Tamannaah stands atop skulls in new poster

By Isha Sharma 03:39 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story The makers of the upcoming film Odela 2 unveiled a special poster of Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday, on the occasion of her birthday. The poster features Bhatia in a menacing, fierce avatar as a Naga Sadhu, giving a glimpse into her character in the much-awaited sequel. The film is set in the holy town of Kashi and is being made on a grand scale for a pan-India release.

Twitter Post

Here is the poster

Career boost

Bhatia's rising popularity and hefty paycheck for 'Odela 2'

Bhatia's pan-India fame has skyrocketed after her recent projects, including the Aaj ki Raat song in Stree 2. Reportedly, she is being paid a whopping ₹4cr for Odela 2, making her one of Tollywood's highest-paid actresses. The film also features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and Vamshi Krishna Reddy, among others, in key roles.

Production info

'Odela 2' production and music details revealed

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D Madhu under their respective banners, Sampath Nandi Teamworks and Madhu Creations. The film's music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, who is known for his work in Kantara. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.