Microsoft removes password features from Authenticator: Here's what to do

User guidance

Transition to Edge

As part of the transition, Microsoft will automatically sync your saved passwords with your account. This way, you can access them in Edge. To make this transition smoother, users are advised to set Edge as their default autofill provider by changing the settings on their device. If you don't want to use Edge, make sure to export your passwords to another service by August. From August, all your saved passwords will no longer be accessible in Authenticator.